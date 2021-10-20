The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating after a man was caught peeping through a window and fired a gun at a group of people who confronted him.

Police said the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Heritage Park apartment complex at West Prospect Road and South Shields Street, blocks from the Colorado State University campus.

The man was spotted sitting in a tree, looking into a window of one of the apartments, police said.

When a group of people confronted the man, he got on a dark blue bike and fled the scene. While riding away, the man allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the group, police said.

“Window peeping is a crime that routinely escalates into more dangerous offenses, and that is evident in this case with the suspect’s disregard for human life,” said Assistant Police Chief Tim Doran. “Our investigators are following every lead possible to identify this suspect.”

No one was injured in the shooting, though there was minor property damage, police said.

The suspect is described as a medium- to heavy-set Hispanic man between 18 and 24 years old. He had a mustache and was hearing all black clothing with a white bandana, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fort Collins Det. David Guy at 970-416-2026.