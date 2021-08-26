The victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting outside of a Broomfield home has been identified as 71-year-old Michael Lewis, a resident of the neighborhood.

Investigators believe Lewis interrupted a crime in progress when the criminals shot him, the Broomfield Police Department said Thursday. No other details about what led to the shooting are available, police said.

“The Broomfield Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis, along with the entire Broomfield Community,” the department said in a statement. “We understand this crime has left many residents shaken.”

Police said the shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle, a cul-de-sac in the Sunridge neighborhood. Lewis had lived in a home in the cul-de-sac since 1990, according to public records.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report the gunshots. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Lewis, dead at the home.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said. Multiple suspects and vehicles may have been involved based on witness reports.

The night before the shooting, police received several reports of vehicles trespassing in the area. Police said they are working to determine if those reports could be connected to the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.