A shooting Friday in northwest Denver left one man dead, according to the Denver Police Department.
The shooting occurred at West 35th Avenue and Grove Street, police said.
As of Friday morning, there was no word of an arrest. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.