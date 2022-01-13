The Denver Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a southwest Denver neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said the homicide occurred in the 9400 block of West Wagon Trail Drive, in the Marston neighborhood near South Kipling Street and West Belleview Avenue. Officers were active at the scene at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, identified only as a man, was found dead inside of a residence around 2 a.m. Police said they are still investigating how the man was killed.

No additional details have been released regarding the homicide. It is unclear whether police have any suspects or have made any arrests.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The man’s identity, as well as his official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.