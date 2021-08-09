Two teenagers were arrested in connection to an attempted murder and robbery, the Broomfield Police Department announced Monday.

Police said the victim met with the suspects to sell them his vehicle. The group met on Friday just before noon in the parking lot of the Camden Flatiron Apartments at 120 Edgeview Drive.

During the meeting, the suspects allegedly fired a gun at the victim and stole his cellphone. The victim was not injured, police said.

Jeremiah Scott and Pharell Ausby, both 18, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery, police said. They are being held at the Broomfield Detention Center.

Police have not released what led them to the suspects but said the victim met them through Facebook Marketplace.

Police urge Broomfield residents to utilize the police department’s “Safe Trade Spots" when meeting strangers to sell an item.

“Safe Trade Spots" are free locations at law enforcement offices where buyers and sellers can meet in public under surveillance. The parking lot of the Broomfield Police Department is a designated “Safe Trade Spot.”