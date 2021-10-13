The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of inappropriately touching himself at a Goodwill store in August.

The incident occurred at the Goodwill at 15509 E. Iliff Ave. about 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Police said the man began touching himself, while following two children around the store.

Police said the man was last seen leaving the store in a white Chevrolet Silverado with yellow license plates.

Anyone with information regarding the man is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.