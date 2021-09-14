Police say a pistol on campus led to the arrest of a boy at Arvada High School Tuesday.

Officials learned a student had a gun on campus around 9:30 a.m. and reported the incident to the Arvada Police Department and school security, said Principal Shannon Vigil in a letter to parents, staff and students.

The school was placed on a "hold," which officials said locked down the building while school resource officers assessed the situation.

At approximately 10 am, Arvada Police Department and R1 School Security received information that a student was in possession of a gun at Arvada High School, 7951 W. 65 Ave. School Resource Officers contacted and arrested the student without incident. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 14, 2021

Within minutes authorities found a pistol and arrested a boy, whose name wasn't released, said Dave Snelling, a spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department.

The boy was transported to a juvenile detention center on suspicion of possessing a firearm on school grounds, Snelling said.

Snelling said the boy's name was being withheld due to his age.

Principal Vigil said "a handful of safety concerns" have targeted the school so far this year.

"I want to assure you that safety is our number one priority," Vigil wrote. "I am scheduling a community meeting to discuss these concerns and our safety protocols and invite our families, students, staff and community members to join us."

That meeting was set for 6 p.m. Monday at Arvada High School's library.