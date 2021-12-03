Police presence at and around Union Station in downtown Denver will increase following reports of increase criminal activity in the area, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday afternoon.
The security measure comes in the wake of an undisclosed number of Regional Transportation District passengers and residents contacting Hancock's office regarding public safety concerns at the transit hub.
"Illegal drug use, public urination and unsafe loitering must not be allowed to continue," Hancock said in an email statement. "Union Station is an important public transit and commercial space and we will redouble our efforts to ensure it is clean and safe for all those who use and enjoy it."
According to data from the Denver Police Department, there have been more than 70 calls for service around Union Station, the bus concourse and light rail lines since Nov. 1. Many of the calls regard drugs and alcohol, public disorder or assaults.
RTD announced on Thursday it had partnered with the Transportation Security Agency and Guardian Angels, a nonprofit focused on crime prevention, to increase security around Union Station.
In addition to surveying the area around Union Station, the added security will monitor the 16th Street Mall Ride shuttles and various bus routes along the Colfax corridor, according to 9News, The Denver Gazette's news partner.
The agency said it was adding these extra security measures after ATU, the union representing RTD employees, complained of dangerous conditions in the area, 9News reported.