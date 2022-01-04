The Denver Police Department received a tip last January about the man who went on a fatal rampage last week in Denver and Lakewood that left five people dead and two others injured, the department said in news release late Tuesday.

The department received a tip from a person in Germany who cited several concerns about the shooter whose been identified as 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod. The tipster warned police about a potential theft and fraud incident involving someone outside Colorado, according to the release.

Investigators could not link the shooter to a Denver address associated with the tip and had "no reason to believe (McLeod) was living in Denver." Additionally, investigators could not establish a Denver connection with the victim.

Authorities did not disclose any additional information regarding other concerns disclosed in the tip.

Police said the department is again reviewing the investigation, but based on an initial review, there was not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring the McLeod at the time.