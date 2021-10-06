The Denver Police Department on Wednesday released several images of two vehicles involved in separate hit-and-runs over the past month and is asking for the public's help locate the drivers.

The first incident happened on Sept. 13 around 7 p.m., when a white truck collided into a bicyclist at the intersection of North Meade Street and West 9th Avenue.

Police said the driver continued without stopping to check on the injured party or contacting police.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday when a gold 2004 Acura TL struck a moped, injuring the driver, according to the department.

Police said the crash occurred near Colfax Avenue and Broadway around 5 p.m. The driver was last seen fleeing south on Grant Street from Colfax Avenue.

The suspected vehicle is believed to have minor damage on the driver's side rear corner, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicles, drivers or information about the hit-and-runs are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters who provide information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.