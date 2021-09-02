The Golden Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old woman who disappeared Tuesday.

Police said Kap Soon Lee was last seen Tuesday about 1 p.m., leaving her home in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood off Heritage Road, north of Sixth Avenue in Golden. Lee has not been seen or heard from since.

Lee was reported missing Tuesday evening when she didn’t return home. Police said they searched the neighborhood on foot and with a bloodhound but haven't found any trace of her as of Thursday morning.

Lee is described as an Asian woman, 4-foot-11 and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and short dark hair with white roots. She was last seen wearing a charcoal black shirt, a sky-blue windbreaker, jeans and light blue tennis shoes.

Lee requires medication to manage high blood pressure, which she has not taken since she went missing, police said.

Lee often walks in her neighborhood and along the Clear Creek corridor in downtown Golden, police said. She understands most basic conversations in English but cannot fully speak English and cannot read or write in English.

The investigation into Lee’s disappearance is ongoing. She has been entered into the national reporting database as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone with information regarding Lee’s whereabout is asked to call the Golden Police Department at 303-980-7300.