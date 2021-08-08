The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who crashed into a pedestrian on Sunday morning, causing critical injuries.

Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 285, east of the South Simmons Street exit.

The pedestrian was walking north on the highway after an unknown driver stopped and let the them out, police said. Shortly after the pedestrian began walking, another vehicle driving north crashed into the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene and continued driving north, police said.

The vehicle is believed to be a white 2016 or 2017 Jeep Compass, police said. The vehicle suffered damage to the front driver's side.

In addition to the crash, police are also investigating why the pedestrian was walking on the highway.

Footage and photos of the crash are still being reviewed and are not yet available for the public, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or email grestr@lakewoodco.org.