The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stabbing someone on a Regional Transportation District bus last week.
Police released a surveillance image on Thursday but did not provide an official description of the suspect.
The suspect is accused of stabbing someone on an RTD bus in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street on June 30 around 8 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.