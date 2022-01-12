Federal and local law enforcement are searching for a man they're calling "the Retro Bandit."

The bandit is accused of robbing two banks and several local businesses in the Denver metro area. He's also believed to have tried to rob a third bank, but hasn't officially been identified as the suspect, according to the FBI.

In each bank robbery, the bandit has demanded money from the teller before leaving the scene, authorities said. He has threatened to use a weapon, but in both instances, he did not brandish a weapon, according to a news release.

Police said the bandit is between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build, gray hair and beard and wears "flip-up" prescription glasses. He wore a black knitted hat, black face mask and black gloves in both bank robberies. However, he wore a dark shirt under a dark colored coat with blue jeans in another robbery, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the bandit should call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.