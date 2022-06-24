The Commerce City Police Department are searching for two people suspected of committing a series of commercial burglaries and auto thefts across the metro on Friday.
Police identified them as Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez, 32, and Demi Christian Maestas, 29. Both are wanted for allegedly ramming stolen vehicles into businesses across the metro and stealing various items from each store.
The burglaries have taken place in Aurora, Commerce City, Denver, Thornton and Sterling, according to the department.
Authorities attempted to arrest Gomez on Tuesday after they identified him at a residence in the 6600 block of East 69th Avenue in Commerce City.
A search warrant was issued for the residence and due to the suspect being armed, the department's SWAT team attempted to serve the warrant, police said.
However, Gomez saw the SWAT officers coming and fled into the passenger seat of a stolen grey Audi. He was last seen driving eastbound along East 69th Avenue, police said.
Officers executed the search warrant and recovered two stolen trucks, a stolen camper, two stolen assault-style rifles, 60 suspected fentanyl pills, two ounces of methamphetamine and property allegedly from six different burglary scenes that valued over $500,000, according to the department.
Police believe Gomez committed another burglary after fleeing in Greenwood Village.
Police asked anyone with information about Gomez, Maestas or other suspects involved in the incidents to contact the department's tip line at 303-289-3626. Police also urged anyone who see the suspects to avoid them and call 911 as they are considered armed and dangerous.