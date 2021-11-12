Local and federal authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of robbing a bank earlier this month in Denver.

Police said a man walked into the Wells Fargo branch at 1050 17th St. around noon on Nov. 3. He presented a bank teller with a note demanding money, but did not display a weapon, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities described the man as being between 5 foot 10 and 5 foot 11 with a thin build.

During the robbery he wore a black face mask, black hooded jacket and black pants, however, after leaving the bank, he removed his jacket and was spotted wearing a grey hooded sweat shirt, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspect should call the FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.