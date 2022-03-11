Authorities are on the lookout for a man who stole a 5-month-old puppy in east Denver this week.
Police said the man stole the Cane Corso puppy at a Safeway at 200 N. Rampart St. in the city's Lowry neighborhood. The theft happened just before 9 p.m. Monday, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.
Officials have not released an official description of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000.