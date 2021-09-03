The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a shooting and road rage incident on Monday.

Police said the occupants of a 2000's GMC Sierra fired one round into an occupied vehicle during a road rage incident at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue at 12:30 a.m.

The round struck the other driver's front windshield and went into the vehicle's cabin area, which was occupied by one adult and two juveniles, police said.

Authorities have described the truck as a silver or beige GMC Sierra with an extended cab, tinted windows, chrome wheels and a chrome toolbox.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.