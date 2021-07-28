Agg robbery suspects; 7-28-2021

Police said the men walked into a store at 1550 S. Federal Blvd on Saturday around 3:45 p.m. armed with handguns. They were last seen fleeing west through an alley towards Federal Boulevard.

 Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men accused of an aggravated robbery in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood.

Both men are described as being between 22 and 25-years-old and have slim to medium builds. 

One robber was last seen wearing a blue shirt, while the other was wearing a green hoodie. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 