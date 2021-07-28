The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two men accused of an aggravated robbery in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood.
Police said the men walked into a store at 1550 S. Federal Blvd on Saturday around 3:45 p.m. armed with handguns. They were last seen fleeing west through an alley towards Federal Boulevard.
Both men are described as being between 22 and 25-years-old and have slim to medium builds.
One robber was last seen wearing a blue shirt, while the other was wearing a green hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.