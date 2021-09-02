Denver Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle they suspect fatally struck a rider on a scooter last weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of East Evans Avenue and South Williams street around 11:55 p.m. The victim was located and later died as a result of their injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that a maroon or burgundy four-door compact sedan drove west on East Evans Avenue at a high speed and struck the victim from the side and behind, police said.

The driver did not stop even after the scooter was pushed more than a half block, police said.

Witnesses said the vehicle was last seen fleeing west on East Evans Avenue and said the vehicle's windshield sustained a "spiderweb crack," according to a release.

Police said the vehicle may have sustained front-end damage on the passenger side during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or the driver and vehicles location is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7868. Tipsters who provide information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $2,000 as a reward.