The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an arson suspect who set fire to an apartment building last month.

Police said the arson happened on Sept. 24 at the Park Place Apartments at 9017 N. Federal Blvd.

The fire caused extensive structural damage to the building and displaced 70 people who were living in the apartments, police in said. No one was injured.

During the fire, all three levels of the building were engulfed in flames, according to the Westminster Fire Department. It took about two hours for dozens of firefighters from several agencies to contain the blaze.

Investigators said they believe the fire was set intentionally. On Sept. 24, fire officials said there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion on the first floor sparking the fire.

Police are looking for any witnesses who might have information about who is responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.