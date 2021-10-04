The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who hit a pedestrian Saturday, causing life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 20th Street and Larimer Street in Lower Downtown Denver. After crashing into the pedestrian, the driver fled the scene without calling for help, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Honda Civic with front end damage, police said.

The victim, identified by family as 31-year-old Kyle Harper, is still hospitalized due to his injuries. Harper’s family said he was leaving a bar with friends and family members when he was struck by the car.

Harper suffered a concussion, broken leg, broken ankle, broken forearm and extensive damage to one of his knees, said Harper’s mother, Cathy Vitarelli.

“He's in a lot of pain but conscious,” Vitarelli said. “He is a great kid, very likable and lovable, awesome personality. People are just drawn to him. ... His big smile just warms your heart.”

Harper’s family set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. The fundraiser has raised over $6,000 as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.