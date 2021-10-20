The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating the killing of a 22-year-old man in Denver earlier this month.

Police said Melchor Castillo of Aurora was found dead on Oct. 8 just before 9:30 p.m. He was found sitting inside of a truck near East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

An autopsy revealed Castillo had been shot to death. The manner of death was homicide, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police said they believe Castillo was shot by someone inside of another vehicle. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a brown sedan.

Police have not released any additional information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.