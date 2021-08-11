The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating the killing of a Denver man earlier this month.

Johnny Peralta, 35, was at an outdoor family party on Aug. 1 when shots were fired just before 9 p.m., police said. Peralta was hit and taken to a hospital where he died the next morning.

The incident happened in a parking lot behind 3625 N. Elizabeth St., near Schafer Park in the Clayton neighborhood.

Despite being 10 days into the investigation, no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. Police have also not released what led to the shooting.

Police are urging anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.