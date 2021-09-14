The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southeast Denver on Sunday.

Police said Harold “B.J.” Brown IV was sitting in a parked car with his friend outside of an apartment complex when a suspect fired multiple gunshots into the car. Brown was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday outside of the Revive at 9 Mile Station Apartments at 10700 E. Dartmouth Ave., near the Kennedy Golf Course.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Police have not released any additional details about what led up to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon. No suspect information is available, though police said there could be multiple suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.