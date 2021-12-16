Nearly one year after a man was fatally shot in Denver, the Denver Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the shooting death.

Police said 27-year-old Michael Arguello was found dead just before noon on Dec. 20, 2020, in the 1000 block of West 14th Avenue, in front of the La Alma Apartments in the Westside neighborhood.

After months of investigating, police identified a suspect vehicle in March that they believe was involved in the shooting. Investigators have released photos of the vehicle, but it was never found and no suspects were ever identified.

Now, police are again asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting to come forward.

The vehicle is described as a 2009 red Chevrolet Tahoe with distinctive headlights and taillights, aftermarket wheels and a small amount of damage on the rear bumper above the hitch. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen before the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.