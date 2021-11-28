The Denver Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the murder of a man in the Barnum West neighborhood.

Denver resident Jacob Brady was found dead just after 1 p.m. Friday in a home in the 4500 block of West Second Avenue, near Newlon Elementary School, police said.

Police initially opened a general death investigation but upgraded it to a homicide investigation hours later because of suspicious circumstances in Brady’s death.

No information has been released regarding Brady’s cause of death.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the murder investigation and no suspect information was available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.