The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a fatal shooting of a man outside of a homeless shelter more than two months ago.

Police said the shooting happened on June 11 about 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Curtis Street, in front of the St. Francis homeless shelter in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood.

A man, later identified as 29-year-old Tevon Horton-King, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Horton-King was taken to a hospital where he died hours later, police said.

When police first reported the shooting, they said a second victim was also found with a gunshot wound nearby. That victim, identified only as a man, survived.

Police do not know what led to the shooting.

Despite months of investigating, no arrests have been made. Last week, police released surveillance footage of the shooting suspect for the first time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.