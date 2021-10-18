The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted in connection to the murder of 16-year-old boy last month.

Police said Ashlye Handy, 33, is wanted for investigation of homicide for the death of Abreham Yohhanes.

Yohhanes was found dead inside an apartment at 1437 N. Yosemite St. in Denver on Sept. 16. Police said they believe he was killed the previous day.

An autopsy revealed Yohhanes was shot to death, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police have not released any information about how they identified Handy as a suspect in Yohhanes’ murder. It is unclear whether the two had any relation.

Handy, an Aurora resident, has previously been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct, according to public records.

Anyone with information about Handy's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Yohhanes’ funeral expenses. It can be found by clicking here.