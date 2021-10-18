Three people were injured overnight in Denver in separate shooting and stabbing incidents, the Denver Police Department said.

The first assault happened at 12:41 a.m. Monday near East Evans Avenue and North Broadway in south Denver. Police said a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the man was a rideshare driver who was picking up a group of teenage boys. The driver told the boys he couldn't fit all five of them in his car. After an argument broke out, the boys stabbed the driver several times, police said.

The driver is expected to survive his injuries, police said. None of the teenage boys involved have been identified or arrested.

Less than one hour later, an unidentified adult was shot in the 5700 block of North Ceylon Street, in Green Valley Ranch in northeast Denver, police said.

Another man was found shot later in the morning at West Second Avenue and North Santa Fe Drive in the Baker neighborhood. Police announced the final shooting at 4:46 a.m.

Both of the shooting victims suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, police said.

Police do not know what led up to the shootings but none of the incidents are believed to be connected.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents as of Monday afternoon. The investigations are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.