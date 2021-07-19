Two juveniles were wounded after a boy allegedly shot himself and a girl Sunday night, the Aurora Police Department announced.

The shooting happened at 18th Avenue and Airport Boulevard, near the Friendly Village of Aurora mobile home park. Police announced the shooting at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said it appeared the boy shot himself and injured the girl in the process. Police said they will not release any other details about the shooting until the investigation is complete.

The boy and girl were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Sunday night. They are both expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.