Chilling color video footage taken by a concerned citizen may be the only piece of evidence police have to go on as they attempt to unravel the case of a suspected sniper targeting multifamily complexes in Denver.

And the trail of mayhem the suspect left behind may have touched families throughout the metro area.

Less than a month after five windows of an upscale Capitol Hill high rise were shattered by stray .22 caliber bullets, residents and management are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video who appeared to be taking shots at the building.

The short video showed the man appear to aim a rifle at the top floors of the Beauvallon Condomiums at 925 Lincoln St. from a block and a half away July 4.

Meanwhile, Broomfield Police Department investigators are looking at a shots fired incident at the restaurant Jus' Burritos on Highway 287, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. They arrested Kenneth Fairchild, 47, who is accused of "firing one shot from a rifle at the restaurant," according to a release.

Fairchild is being held on $200,000 bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, according to court records. He's due back in court Wednesday for formal filing of charges.

The suspect's car in the Broomfield case looks extremely similar to the silver Prius captured on video in the Beauvallon case.

A Denver Police spokesman said late Tuesday that Denver detectives were not aware of the Broomfield arrest and could not confirm a connection. Broomfield Police did not return a call and email from The Denver Gazette about the thesimilarity between the two cases.

On a Buzzfeed account registered in 2014 to a person named Kenneth Gabriel Fairchild, the account owner described himself as "...a business man, networking genius, real estate guru, financial excellence and close family man," but not much else was known about him at the time of this writing, nor whether this is the suspect arrested in the Broomfield shooting.

THIRD LOCATION

A third shooting location emerged Monday as well, as a resident at the Radius Uptown, 1935 Logan St., reported shots fired at the ninth floor at 10:30 p.m. Denver Police responded early July 5 just after midnight to a call of "shots fired potentially." Investigators found that a bullet had penetrated a window and lodged itself into the wall.

No one was hurt in that incident.

Denver police would not comment on whether the third shooting was connected to the one at the earlier Beauvallon Condominium a mile away.

Chandler Ziegler, who lives in the Radius Uptown, was on the balcony that night watching fireworks. He said that he would not have been able to tell the difference between the crack of a rifle and the pop of the firework celebration.

He said he's disheartened by the lack of response from police and from building management.

"We're scared. I don't want to go out on my balcony."

The man in the Beauvallon shooting stood next to a light-colored Prius with the driver door, back driver’s side door and back trunk wide open, a photo taken by the bystander showed. Video footage also caught on the bystander's cellphone revealed that the suspect allegedly took shots from an alley next to an empty parking lot from the west side of the condominium complex.

At least two-three cracks from the rifle are heard on the video.

No one was hurt, but the bullets nearly missed people who were going about their lives in their homes unaware that they may have been the target of an active shooter.

The silver Prius appears to have a blue logo or graffiti on the driver’s side doors — just like the one in the Broomfield case.

“He stayed for two minutes and took off,” said Lauren Shrensky, Beauvallon HOA board president. “People are scared. They want to know if they can sit on their balconies.”

One of the bullets fired June 14 came within an arm's length of a woman who was working on her computer. A complaint was filed with Denver Police the next day but that incident was not caught on video. The bullet exploded into fragments, according to Beauvallon management.

From the July 4 footage, a .22 caliber bullet appeared to be headed for two people who were relaxing on their 14th floor balcony, missed them, and lodged into the 15th floor ceiling above them.

Beauvallon Manager Larry Healey said that there were two bullet strikes on June 14 which originated on the east side of the building, one which hit the 10th floor and another which hit the 15th floor.

There were two-three more strikes which busted windows on July 4, which Healey said originated from two separate angles: one from the east side and another from the west side.

In all, five windows were hit.

It was the July 4 incident which was caught on video by a passerby who happened to see what he thought was strange behavior and stopped to record it. It is the only known image of the alleged sniper.

Healey scanned company surveillance video and found that none of the cameras featured angles which showed what happened.

Video from nearby businesses, specifically a lawyer’s office, were not helpful either — partially because some of the footage was erased and recorded over after 72 hours.

Residents found what they thought were .22-caliber shells lodged into the walls and the citizen videographer said on Reddit he found a .22 caliber shell casing on the ground after the alleged shooter took off in his car. Both shootings occurred in broad daylight during the late afternoon.

Though the shootings have not been linked officially, Healey thinks they are the work of the same person.

“These incidents obviously seem to be related. Don’t you think the public should be aware that there’s been three incidents allegedly the same individual using the same weapon?” he asked.

A Denver Police spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to both alleged sniping incidents and considered the cases to be “criminal mischief.” No further information was released from law enforcement because, according to a DPD spokesperson, "this is an active and open investigation."

The 15-story Beauvallon condominiums are priced from half-a-million dollars up to over $2 million. A Reddit thread about the shootings had more than 100 comments and 100 more responded to a separate thread featuring the video of the alleged sniper.

After almost a month, residents of the high rise want answers.

“There are some loose threads that need to be tied up," said Healey. "Neighbors want peace of mind.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 . Anyone with information on the Broomfield incident is asked to call Det. Naysmith at 720-887-3196 or email at [email protected].

This story was written with help from Denver Gazette City Editor Dennis Huspeni.