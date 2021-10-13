A postal worker was fatally shot in Longmont on Wednesday and the suspect remains at-large, the Longmont Police Department said.
The shooting happened near Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive in southwest Longmont about 12:30 p.m.
Officers arrived and found the postal worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the department.
Police said a man was seen leaving the area of South Renaissance Drive after the shooting. He was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue masks.
An initial search with police K-9s was unsuccessful, police said.
A shelter-in-place order was issued and police said residents in the area should expect heavy police presence for several hours as the investigation continues.
Any witnesses or residents in the immediate area with surveillance cameras are asked to call police at 303-651-8501.