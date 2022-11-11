A woman presumed to be a bystander was shot this afternoon at Colfax and Broadway, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police received a ShotSpotter report at 1:16 p.m. Friday and were then informed by an RTD employee that a woman had been shot.
Investigators believe two suspects exchanged fire and then fled the area. Police believe the woman was a bystander and was caught in the crossfire. She was transported to the hospital and police said her injury appears not to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing and police do not have the suspects in custody.
The intersection of Broadway and Colfax is a busy one, located just one block from the Colorado Capitol.
The shooting is one of many recent dangerous incidents in downtown Denver.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other city and state leaders, announced a new public safety initiative Thursday afternoon in an attempt to restore public trust in downtown Denver's safety.
Hancock mentioned a rise in crime rates as one of several challenges the city is facing.
The new safety initiative includes hiring more officers and prosecutors, expanding Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) unit, and a safety-oriented app.