PT's Showclub's liquor and cabaret licenses could be in jeopardy after an undercover investigation allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses issued a show cause order to Evans Dining Services on Monday, doing business as PT's Showclub at 1601 W. Evans Ave., after the city attorney's office requested the department pursue disciplinary action because of accusations the company of broke ten different local and state laws against prostitution, public indecency and soliciting prostitution.

The Denver Police Department's Vice Team got an anonymous tip in January that employees of the club were offering to perform sex acts for money, and older members of the club pressured younger dancers into having sex for money, according to the show cause order.

An undercover officer went into PT's Showclub on the night of March 31, and a dancer approached him, asked if he was a police officer and offered to have sex with him for $600, the order says. The dancer indicated they would go to a separate room in the club to have sex, according to the show cause order.

According to Denver's municipal code, asking if someone is a police officer can be considered evidence of soliciting prostitution, a footnote in the show cause order says.

Uniformed officers then came into the club at the undercover officer's signal to arrest the dancer on charges of prostitution. As that happened, another dancer went up to one of the uniformed officers and touched his genitals without warning, according to the show cause order. She was cited for public indecency but pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, according to the order.

Colorado law allows business operators to be held accountable for "keeping a place of prostitution" if they knowingly allow the business to be used for that purpose or continue to allow prostitution after they learn it's being used for that purpose (or reasonably should know).

The show cause hearing for PT's Showclub's licenses is scheduled for Aug. 10.

The former owner of PT's Showclub faced a class-action lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of dancers who claimed the operator illegally classified them as independent contractors rather than employees, failing to pay them wages and charging them to perform.

When a reporter called PTs Wednesday for comment, the person answering hung up.