Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A kidnapping suspect fleeing police crashed into a Regional Transportation District bus on Saturday morning in downtown Denver.

The crash happened in the area of North Broadway Street and 13th Avenue at 6:45 a.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. 

Barnes said one person on the bus was possibly injured as a result of the crash. He did not know whether the suspect was injured or not.

Police said the incident began when they received a report of a possible kidnapping, however, the suspect was the only person located in the vehicle after the crash.

The incident remains under investigation

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

