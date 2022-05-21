A kidnapping suspect fleeing police crashed into a Regional Transportation District bus on Saturday morning in downtown Denver.
The crash happened in the area of North Broadway Street and 13th Avenue at 6:45 a.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.
ALERT: #DPD Is investigating a traffic crash with serious injury, a motorist collided with a RTD bus in the area of N. Broadway St and 13th Ave. Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/01djADGZcM— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 21, 2022
Barnes said one person on the bus was possibly injured as a result of the crash. He did not know whether the suspect was injured or not.
Police said the incident began when they received a report of a possible kidnapping, however, the suspect was the only person located in the vehicle after the crash.
The incident remains under investigation
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.