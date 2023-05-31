A judge sentenced a Boulder man to 45 years in prison for running a human trafficking ring after it was uncovered and investigated by a multi-agency team of prosecutors and police from Boulder, Denver, Longmont and Louisville, according to a news release.

Randy Clark, who pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and human trafficking in early May, was sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections Wednesday.

On May 5, Clark pled guilty to counts of first-degree assault, human trafficking for sexual servitude and attempt to commit sexual assault on a child for actions committed between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 28, 2021, according to a Boulder and Denver District Attorney's Office press release.

During that time, Clark financially and sexually exploited three adult women.

Clark physically assaulted, threatened and used the women's drug addictions to coerce them into commercial sex acts and trafficked them for his gain, according to the release.

Clark also targeted and sexually assaulted a young child on multiple occasions and was charged with creating and distributing child pornography materials of her, engaging her in commercial sexual acts with other men and trafficking her, according to the release.

The victims spoke in court Wednesday, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, and their statements "reflected the trauma that the defendant inflicted upon them, but also their strength and courage."

Several agencies worked on the case, including the Boulder District Attorney, Denver Police Department, Denver District Attorney, Louisville Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Police Department and Longmont Police Department.

"What Randy Clark did to a child victim and the adult women he trafficked was beyond despicable; it was depraved and inhumane," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in the release. "In uniting with our Boulder DA's Office colleagues to prosecute Clark, we are telling human traffickers that we will bring the full force of the law down on you."