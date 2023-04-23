Denver police arrested one person for reckless driving in the 700 block of South Sherman Street Saturday night.

Police first reported the incident just before 9:40 p.m., and said a driver had crashed into multiple parked cars, and eventually crashed into a building.

Only the driver was injured and sustained minor injuries, according to police.

As of press time, police were not able to say whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash prompted a response from the Denver Fire Department, which had to shore up the building hit by the car, according to a spokesperson.