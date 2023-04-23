Denver police arrest one for reckless driving

Denver Police arrest one man after he allegedly hit many parked cars in the 700 block of south Sherman Street. He came to a halt after hitting a building and was arrested. (Denver Gazette File Photo)

 z1b

Denver police arrested one person for reckless driving in the 700 block of South Sherman Street Saturday night.  

Police first reported the incident just before 9:40 p.m., and said a driver had crashed into multiple parked cars, and eventually crashed into a building. 

Only the driver was injured and sustained minor injuries, according to police.

As of press time, police were not able to say whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.  

The crash prompted a response from the Denver Fire Department, which had to shore up the building hit by the car, according to a spokesperson. 

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7

Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.