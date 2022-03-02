A registered sex offender and former pizza delivery driver is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and, in a separate incident, trying to enter a home where he had delivered a pizza, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.
Cyrus Warren, 21, was arrested Feb. 23 on suspicion of sexual assault, stalking and attempting to enter a home.
Police said an investigation began in early February after a Domino's store manager reported a customer concern involving Warren.
Investigators learned that Warren delivered pizza to the Village Garden Apartments on Dec. 6 and Dec. 22. In both instances, a young girl answered the door. During the second delivery, police said Warren asked the girl if her parents were home, gave her a hug and picked her up.
Warren gave the girl a note with his contact information and babysitting services before leaving, police said.
Earlier this month, Warren returned to the residence when he wasn't working and knocked on the door. The family's younger daughter answered the door and he asked her if he could come inside to use the bathroom, police said.
The girl closed and locked the door, according to a news release. Warren knocked several more times and the family's older daughter told investigators he tried to open the door.
Warren also is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while they hung out. Police said the woman told investigators she agreed to meet Warren on Dec. 23, but instead of going to the agreed hangout location, he drove to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.
Warren left Domino's on the same date, according to police.
Police believe there could be additional victims and encourage anyone who had contact or were harmed by Warren to call Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.
Warren is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond.