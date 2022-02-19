Auto thefts in Colorado have increased 88% since 2017, according to a new report released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.
The number of stolen vehicles also increased by nearly 44% or 636 vehicles when comparing last July to July 2020, according to the report.
Three of the five cities with the most reported auto thefts are within the Denver metro area. Denver had the most auto thefts reported between 2019 and 2021 — as the number of auto thefts increased 82% state wide — and was followed by Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood and Pueblo.
The Denver metro alone saw a 61% increase in auto thefts during the two-year span. Northern, southern and western Colorado also saw increases between 19 and 32%, while eastern and southwest Colorado saw a decrease in the number of auto thefts, according to the report.
The Colorado State Patrol said in a news release part of the increase in auto thefts is due to owner apathy or complacency.
"Many owners leave their cars unlocked, spare keys inside the car, or even leave their cars locked with the keys inside," officials wrote in a news release.
While the number of auto thefts increased statewide, the average losses also drastically increased by $61.8 million from 2020 to 2019. Officials estimate that number will increase to $68.4 million by the end of 2021, according to the report.
Although the number of stolen vehicles has grown to an all-time high, 84% of all reported vehicles stolen in Colorado were recovered. This is well above the national average of 56%, however, many of the vehicles recovered needed significant repairs, cleaning or maintenance.
The report released a list of the state's top ten stolen vehicles and are:
- 2005 Chevrolet Silverado
- 1998 Honda Civic
- 1997 Honda Accord
- 2003 Ford F-250
- 2005 GMC Sierra
- 2014 Ford F-150
- 2006 Ford F-350
- 2001 and 2005 Dodge/Ram 1500
- 2016 Hyundai Sonata
- 1999 and 2000 Honda CR-V
CSP officials said many of these thefts could have been avoided and every Coloradan needs to do their part in order to curb this trend.
"Everyone wants a safe place to live, commute, and play," officials wrote in a news release. "Please do yourselves, your neighbors, co-workers, friends, and your community members a favor. Take your keys and always lock your vehicle to bring these numbers down and make Colorado a safer place."