The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information after a resident allegedly fired a gun in the air near a group of juveniles for toilet papering the resident's house.

Deputies said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 11:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Indian Village Drive in Wellington. One of the juveniles called 911 and said they were toilet papering a house when someone shot at them.

Investigators believe multiple juveniles were throwing toilet paper at the house and ignored the residents when they told the juveniles to leave. Shortly after, a gunshot was fired and the juveniles ran away.

The resident told authorities they fired into the air, deputies said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with photographs, video or audio recordings of the incident to submit them for the investigation. Deputies said they believe the incident may have been captured on nearby home surveillance cameras.

Anyone with potential evidence can submit it to the public portal at larimercso.evidence.com. Tipsters can also call Larimer County Investigator Kevin Hobson at (970) 498-5162.

The Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office is working to determine what, if any, criminal charges will be filed, deputies said.

No charges have been announced against any of the involved parties as of Wednesday afternoon.