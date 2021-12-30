A temporary resource center opened Thursday to help anyone impacted by the shooting rampage that left five people dead and two injured throughout Denver and Lakewood on Monday.

The resource center is in the Belmar shopping center, across from the Hyatt House hotel where a gunman killed 28-year-old Sarah Steck and terrified dozens of others in nearby stores and restaurants.

“This center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy,” the Lakewood Police Department said in a statement. “Please share so we can help our communities begin to heal.”

The resource center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at 7349 W. Alaska Drive in the building labeled “Core Cycling and Wellness.”

Free trauma resources and mental health therapists will be available at the center. No one will be turned away, police said.

Those killed in the series of attacks on Monday were Steck, Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, Danny Scofield and Michael Swinyard. The two surviving victims are Jimmy Maldonado — husband of Gunn-Maldonado — and Lakewood police officer Ashley Ferris, who fatally shot the gunman.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars has been raised to support the victims and their families. In addition, the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated to collect funds for victims' families, funneled through organizations like the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance.