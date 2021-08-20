A reward for a man accused of being a part of a crime spree that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Denver on Tuesday night has grown to $27,000, according to the Denver Police Department.

Samuel Fussell, 19, is wanted on suspicion of crimes including murder, burglary, assault and menacing, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Bulletin.

A reward for information on Fussell's whereabouts grew from $2,000 Thursday to $27,000 due to donations from family and community members, said Christine Downs, a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

Four others thought connected to the crime spree that took place between are in custody.

Police said Fussell is on the run, but they are utilizing every resource possible to locate him.

"We are actively working with our partners to get this suspect into custody," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The violent crime spree began at 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Alameda Avenue when reports of an attempted carjacking. The victim told officials the suspects pointed a gun at them, said Major Crimes Division Cmdr. Matt Clark during a press conference.

About an hour later, officers were dispatched to Colfax Avenue and Grape Street after a maroon 2018 Honda CRV was stolen at gunpoint. 10 minutes later, officers learned of a burglary at a local business in the 1300 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Shortly after, officers received another report of a robbery and shooting at East Colfax Avenue and North Lafayette Street. The victim remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive, Pazen said Thursday.

Minutes later, officers receive another report of a man, later identified as 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg, suffering from a gunshot wound at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street.

Lastly, officers from the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1000 block of South Union Boulevard after a report of a business burglary with an auto theft.

With the help of local and federal partners including the FBI, investigators located four of the five suspects at two separate residences. One in the 3200 block of Oxford Avenue in Sheridan and the 1300 block of south Umatilla Street in Denver, Clark said.

Anyone with information regarding Fussell's whereabouts are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and reference cases 2021-472686.