Jacob Brady

The reward for information regarding the killing of Jacob Brady has been raised to $15,000, according to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. 

 Courtesy of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Jacob Brady, a 28-year-old man whose body was found in November in Denver's Barnum West neighborhood. 

The reward was $15,000, but is now $25,000. Crime Stoppers initially offered a $2,000 reward.

Brady's body was found just after 1 p.m. Nov. 26 in a home in the 4500 block of West Second Avenue, near Newlon Elementary School. Police initially opened a general death investigation, but upgraded it to a homicide hours later because of suspicious circumstances.

Over $20,000 has been raised on the "Justice for Jacob Brady" GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information regarding Brady's death should call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.