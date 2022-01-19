Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Jacob Brady, a 28-year-old man whose body was found in November in Denver's Barnum West neighborhood.

The reward was $15,000, but is now $25,000. Crime Stoppers initially offered a $2,000 reward.

Brady's body was found just after 1 p.m. Nov. 26 in a home in the 4500 block of West Second Avenue, near Newlon Elementary School. Police initially opened a general death investigation, but upgraded it to a homicide hours later because of suspicious circumstances.

Over $20,000 has been raised on the "Justice for Jacob Brady" GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information regarding Brady's death should call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.