Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a triple homicide last week near the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
The organization previously offered a $2,000 award. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. April 26 at 5959 N. Dunkirk St.
Me'khi Allen, 4, Denise Hood, 65, and Donn'e Allen, 23, were fatally shot in the home. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as homicides.
Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.