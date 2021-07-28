The Denver Police Department has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of Andre Price, a 21-year-old shot to death in 1995.
Officials are offering $30,000 for the next 90 days, according to a release from the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
Price, 21, was fatally shot in front of 5564 Yuba Way in Denver's Montbello neighborhood near Randolph Place and Potomac Way on June 27, 1995.
Police have never identified or captured a possible suspect since the investigation began 26 years ago.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.