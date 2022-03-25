Authorities increased the reward on Friday for information regarding the fatal shooting of Jesus Patron Espericueta.
Officials are now offering $5,000 for information related to the case, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.
Espericueta was shot at 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Red Stone Ranch Apartments in Green Valley Ranch on March 6, 2021. He was outside with his friends when he was shot, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.