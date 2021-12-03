The reward for information regarding the killing of Jacob Brady has been raised to $15,000, according to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of West Second Avenue around 1 p.m. Nov. 26 for a death investigation. They found Brady's body and his death has been ruled a homicide, police said.

An initial reward of $2,000 was offered for information regarding the homicide; that has since grown due to over $12,000 being raised in the "Justice for Jacob Brady" GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information regarding Brady's death should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.