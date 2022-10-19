Ride-share driver John Pastor-Mendoza, 41, was charged with 41 counts of kidnapping and sexual assault, the district attorney's office said Wednesday.
Between Sept. 16, 2018 and July 9, 2022, Mendoza allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault 10 women, according to prosecutors.
Mendoza, a driver for a ride-sharing app, responded to women's ride requests and proceeded to either sexually assault them in his vehicle or take them to his home and assault them there.
These incidents allegedly occurred on the following dates:
- Sept. 16, 2018 - The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer St.
- Dec. 29-30, 2018 - Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake St.
- March 9, 2019 - LoDo area
- March 17, 2019 - LoDo's Bar and Grille, 1946 Market St.
- July 27, 2019 - Neon Baby, 1942 Market St.
- Aug. 15, 2021 - The Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway
- Sept. 23, 2021 - Speer Blvd. & 13th St.
- March 4, 2022 - Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St.
- May 13-14, 2022 - Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St.
- July 8-9, 2022 - Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St.
Denver Police collected DNA evidence from three victims that linked Mendoza to the alleged sexual assaults. He is charged with:
- 10 counts of kidnapping his victim to commit a sexual offense (class 2 felony)
- 8 counts of sexual assault (class 3 felony)
- 4 counts of sexual assault (class 4 felony)
- 6 counts of attempted sexual assault (class 4 felony)
- 12 counts of attempted sexual assault (class 5 felony)
- 1 count of robbery (class 4 felony)
Denver Police ask other victims or anyone with information to call 720-913-2000.
Mendoza is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.