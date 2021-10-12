A then-17-year-old man who shot a Cherry Hills police officer during a home robbery in 2018 was sentenced to more than four-decades in prison, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

District Judge Eric White sentenced Angelo Alston, 20, to 44 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to attempted murder of a police officer and three counts of aggravated robbery in August, according to the district attorney's office.

"I cannot think of a more flagrant violation of the laws that hold our society together than trying to kill a police officer," said District Attorney John Kellner. "This wasn't a robbery when no one was home. This was an invasion of a home when the perpetrators knew people were inside. And those perpetrators brought guns.

"An incredible investigative effort brought this defendant to justice, and rightly so."

On Aug. 20, 2018, 911 dispatchers received a call just before 11 p.m. and could hear screaming and yelling from several different voices in the background. After 2 minutes and 15 seconds of no responses, the call disconnected, according to a report into the officer-involved shooting related to the incidents.

Minutes later, officers were sent to the home associated to the phone number on SedgeWick Drive.

Cherry Hills Village Police Department Officer Cory Sack was the first on-scene. He approached the door with the knowledge of a reported 911 hang-up with several voices in the background and heard voices from inside the house, according to the report.

Sack breached the door and saw an armed man dressed in all dark colors and a mask who yelled, "Oh (Explicit)." The intruder then fired eight shots at the officer who was struck in his right ankle and left leg, which shattered his femur, according to the report.

Sack returned fire and crawled just outside the homes front door, where he was found by fellow officers. He was carried to medical responders who transported him to the hospital.

By the time others respond to the home, the four intruders, all men, fled through a back door in a white sedan with over $15,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.

"Only the lowest of the low will try to kill a police officer trying to help others in their most vulnerable time ... he left me there to die," Sack said during a Alston's sentence hearing on Oct. 11.

Alston was found and arrested 11 days after the robbery and prosecutors charged him as an adult on Sept. 5, according a 9News report.